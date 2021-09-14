CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

By Colts Communications
Indianapolis Colts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo and waived cornerback Chris Wilcox. The team also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. Sendejo, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 124 career games (75 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2019),...

