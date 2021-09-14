CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

'Maverick' name fitting freshman standout well after embracing two-sport route over MLB

By Zachary Wagner
tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise may have to watch out, there’s a new Maverick in TigerTown. Clemson true freshman quarterback and punt returner Will Taylor has garnered a new nickname around the Reeves Football Facility: "Maverick." In his first game action inside of Death Valley last weekend, Taylor made a big impact on special teams, including a 51-yard punt return down the visiting team sideline. The return was the Tigers' longest since 2019. Taylor also rushed the ball five times for 20 yards and had a touchdown run called back due to a penalty in the first quarter.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Dabo Swinney
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy