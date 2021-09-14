'Maverick' name fitting freshman standout well after embracing two-sport route over MLB

Tom Cruise may have to watch out, there’s a new Maverick in TigerTown. Clemson true freshman quarterback and punt returner Will Taylor has garnered a new nickname around the Reeves Football Facility: "Maverick." In his first game action inside of Death Valley last weekend, Taylor made a big impact on special teams, including a 51-yard punt return down the visiting team sideline. The return was the Tigers' longest since 2019. Taylor also rushed the ball five times for 20 yards and had a touchdown run called back due to a penalty in the first quarter.