The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is making a push to get truck parking funding added to a House Transportation & Infrastructure budget reconciliation bill. In advance of the House T&I markup hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Sept. 14, OOIDA sent emails to members, asking them to reach out to their representatives in support of an amendment that would provide $1 billion in federal funds to address the truck parking crisis. The email targeted OOIDA members from New Hampshire, Washington, Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Kansas to contact the following members of the House T&I committee:

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO