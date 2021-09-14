CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

5 storylines for San Joaquin County Week 4 football action

Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith each passing win, Franklin has set a new record. Its win two Mondays ago at Florin was the Yellowjackets' first in 21 games. Its following win in overtime at Denair marked the program's first back-to-back wins since 2017. And last week's win at Weston Ranch marked Franklin's first three-game winning streak since the 2013-14 season. Ralph King clearly has the Yellowjackets headed back in the right direction.

www.recordnet.com

