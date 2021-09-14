CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nathan Eovaldi Named Red Sox Nominee For 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — In addition to being the best starter on the Red Sox this season, Nathan Eovaldi has also been a pillar in the community. The righty will be honored for his off-field work later this week, and is a nominee for one of the most prestigious awards in Major League Baseball.

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale, Rafael Devers

This article hits differently with Sale’s recent positive COVID test and the uncertainty that that can provide, but it’s worth considering anyway: Should Nathan Eovaldi start the American League Wildcard game? (Assuming the Red Sox make it, of course.) (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Sure. This season has been tough...
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Nathan Eovaldi, Wilkelman Gonzalez

As we head into the final stretch of the season, with only 20 games left on the schedule, where do things stand in what is turning into a wild American League Wildcard race? (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Hunter Renfroe put himself in the news on Thursday with comments accusing MLB...
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Looks To Help Red Sox Avoid Sweep Wednesday Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back in the win column Wednesday. After dropping each of its first two contests against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston sends Nathan Eovaldi to the hill looking to play the role of stopper and help the squad avoid a sweep to the American League East leader.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MassLive.com

Hunter Renfroe hits game-winning homer, has 2 outfield assists as Boston Red Sox beat Rays, 2-1; Nathan Eovaldi tosses 7 shutout innings

BOSTON -- Hunter Renfroe made sure the Red Sox didn’t waste a stellar start from Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday night. Renfroe hit a two-run, game-winning homer in the eighth inning and had two clutch outfield assists as the Sox came back to beat the Rays, 2-1, to avoid being swept in a three-game series. Eovaldi struck out eight batters and allowed three hits over seven shutout innings but was given a no decision after the Rays broke a scoreless tie in the eighth.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi is finally having his career year

The Red Sox starter has endured the long road to put it all together. As Nathan Eovaldi exited the mound at Fenway Park last Tuesday night, he could take solace in the fact that he just completed one of the best starting pitching efforts the Boston Red Sox have seen throughout the entire second half.
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Nick Pivetta, Christian Arroyo, Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox are still working through their COVID issues, with players still being sent to the COVID list. The latest was Phillips Valdez, who was sent to the list on Sunday. (Amin Touri; Boston.com) Meanwhile, Nick Pivetta was able to come back on Sunday, and despite the loss he...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
SportsGrid

September 8 MLB Betting Guide: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Rays -1.5 Total: 9.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114) Odds to Win World Series: Rays +750 | Red Sox +3000. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks. Look for the Red Sox bats to get to the rookie McClanahan, providing plenty of run support of Eovaldi to grab the win, helping solidify the team’s position in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
Salina Post

Royals select Perez as Clemente Award nominee for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Major League Baseball announced today that catcher Salvador Perez was named the Kansas City Royals’ 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition by a Major League player who best represents...
MLB
Over the Monster

Chris Sale is better than Nathan Eovaldi

The first thing to know about this whole discussion is that it’s all academic. The question of who should potentially start the single wild card playoff game is really going to come down to how hard the Sox have to charge to get there in the first place, not what they’d do if they had their druthers. This is all just a thought experiment.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Nominee#Cbs#Major League Baseball#Fenway#The Red Sox Foundation#The Jimmy Fund#The Boys Girls Club#All Star
Post-Crescent

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Brent Suter’s Brewers career has been defined as much by his charitable endeavors as the versatility he’s brought to the pitching staff. It came as no surprise, then, that the left-hander was nominated by the club as its nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the major-leaguer “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Ryan Yarbrough, Nelson Cruz up for Roberto Clemente Award

Each major-league club has a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which goes to the player who shows extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, on and off the field. The Rays have two nominees — sort of. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is the Rays’ official nominee, but designated hitter...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

A's Tony Kemp a Clemente Award nominee as '+1 Effect' effort continues

KANSAS CITY - While Tony Kemp’s two seasons with the A’s have been perhaps his most productive on the field, his impact has extended away from it. Kemp this week was named Oakland’s nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award for the second time. Kemp, the A’s utilityman, started his...
MLB
True Blue LA

Justin Turner and Max Scherzer up for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Today is the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day league-wide, honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder’s life and commitment to philanthropy. Clemente played for 18 seasons with the Pirates until tragically losing his life in a plane crash delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua in 1972. Clemente’s on-field achievements were so vast (13 time All-Star, NL MVP, 12 time consecutive Gold Glove winner, and the list goes on), that the National Baseball Hall of Fame changed its rules to induct him early.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Aaron Civale earns Cleveland Indians’ nomination for MLB’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale is the team’s 2021 nominee for Major League Baseball’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, given annually in recognition of an individual’s extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Civale, 26, and his fiancée, Fran Barilla, have...
MLB
MassLive.com

Why are Boston Red Sox players, coaches wearing No. 21? Kiké Hernández, Alex Cora and others honoring Roberto Clemente

SEATTLE -- A few members of the Red Sox are sporting No. 21 for Wednesday’s game against the Mariners to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Sept. 15 is “Roberto Clemente Day” throughout Major League Baseball, honoring the 15-time All-Star’s legacy. As part of the tribute, certain players and coaches can wear No. 21 instead of their usual uniform numbers. According to Major League Baseball, “all Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Award recipients will have the option to wear ‘21′ on their uniforms, joining players from Puerto Rico and others who wore the number during the 2020 commemoration of Roberto Clemente Day.” A few members of the Red Sox -- including manager Alex Cora, catcher Christian Vázquez, quality control coach Ramón Vazquez, first base coach Tom Goodwin, center fielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Jack López -- are wearing Clemente’s number against the Mariners. All other players and coaches are wearing a No. 21 patch on their uniform sleeves.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy