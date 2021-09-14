CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grumpy's newest location: Bowling Green

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
 6 days ago

Grumpy's, the restaurant best known for its "Garbage Salad," has a new location in Bowling Green.

The new Grumpy's at 121 South Main St. opened over the weekend to a packed house, said owner Casey Mulvaney Pollock. The business expanded beyond its downtown Toledo eatery earlier this year when it opened a Sylvania location . With Bowling Green, it now has three restaurants plus two food trucks .

Ms. Mulvaney Pollock, who purchased Grumpy's last year, said she's not finished expanding. She's eyeing several more locations around northwest Ohio so that people can "get to their favorite Grumpy's spot within a 10 to 15-minute drive."

The original Grumpy's opened in 1984 in the back of a South Toledo hardware store.

Don't expect Grumpy's locations to pop up in new shopping centers and strip malls. Ms. Mulvaney Pollock said she wants to maintain the company's "pure Americana" image by locating future eateries in downtown districts, inside older buildings.

In the last year, Ms. Mulvaney Pollock said she has renovated all three existing locations — including recently adding sound panels inside the Sylvania restaurant, 5629 Main Street, due to some annoying acoustics. Beyond sandwiches and salads, the Sylvania and Bowling Green locations also now offer a full breakfast menu.

