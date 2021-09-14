CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Defenders Impressed with Kool-Aid McKinstry, Marcus Banks after Mercer Performance

By Katie Windham
 6 days ago
With a couple of injuries in the secondary, freshman defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry got the opportunity for his first career start against Mercer on Saturday.

And McKinstry came up big with six tackles and a first-quarter interception and nearly another interception in the second quarter.

"I think Kool-Aid brings a lot of energy," Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. "I love his swagger. For him to step up when he got his chance to, I think he took on a role and did good with it. I’m excited for him."

Defensive backs Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis were held out of the Mercer game as a precaution since they had not practiced much throughout the week for the unique Bears offense. This allowed McKinstry and junior Marcus Banks to step up and get a lot of playing time.

On Tuesday, starting safety Jordan Battle said both guys did a good job filling in in the secondary.

"It was great getting to play with two new guys," Battle said. "Obviously they learned pretty quick. They went out there, they were comfortable, and you see what happened when they were comfortable. They made some plays."

Banks also had an interception on Saturday and finished with four tackles including 0.5 tackle for loss. He mostly saw time on special teams in his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Saban said on Monday that he expects Jobe and Armour-Davis to be back for Florida this week, but both McKinstry and Banks proved on Saturday that they have a place in this talented and deep secondary.

