Tyrod Taylor makes the most of fresh start in Houston

The Houston Texans took the field with their Pro Bowl Quarterback and opened the season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Which was exactly how everyone expected the Tyrod Taylor era to start in Clutch City. In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, the Houston Texans have to navigate this season without their franchise quarterback. Tyrod Taylor was signed this off-season, and he has been given the reigns to run the offense. Taylor finds himself on the fifth team in his 11-year career.