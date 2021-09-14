CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson’s Dating History Is Full of A-Listers Before Getting Engaged to Fiance Danny Fujikawa

By Laura Rizzo
 6 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A-list lovers! Kate Hudson’s dating history before getting engaged to fiancé Danny Fujikawa is filled with actors and musicians. Prior to Danny, Kate was linked to plenty of successful guys, including Owen Wilson, Dax Shepherd, Heath Ledger, Alex Rodriguez and more.

Funny enough, Kate and Danny actually knew each other for nearly 15 years before taking their relationship romantic in 2016.

“The first time I met Danny, I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends [Sara Foster and Erin Foster], and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” the Almost Famous actress recalled via Instagram in December 2017 while celebrating their one-year anniversary. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike, and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend, turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

The Bride Wars star revealed “no moves were made on the first date,” and it actually took her soon-to-be husband “months” to make the first move.

Needless to say, the couple have been inseparable ever since. The Fool’s Gold actress and Chief musician welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, in October 2018, and the meaning behind their baby girl’s name is so sentimental.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Kate explained via Instagram. “Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way, and we send ours right back.”

Prior to baby No. 3, Kate welcomed son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson in January 2004. She gave birth to son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy in 2011.

Kate announced her and Danny’s engagement on September 13, 2021. “Let’s go!” she captioned a photo kissing her man via Instagram. The pair were all smiles in the romantic snapshot.

Luckily, the Something Borrowed actor’s A-list parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, approve of her romance with Danny.

“He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually,” Goldie told Entertainment Tonight with Russell adding, “I always approve. Kate brings good guys.”

Keep scrolling to see Kate’s full dating history!

RELATED PEOPLE
