CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Booneville, MS

Booneville's Burns commits to Ole Miss softball

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162lA3_0bw0mi6t00
Hallie Burns, the 2021 Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year, committed to Ole Miss on Sunday. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

With two years of high school remaining, Hallie Burns has already fulfilled a lifelong dream.

The Booneville pitcher made a verbal commitment to the Ole Miss softball program on Sunday. She’s been an Ole Miss fan her whole life and said becoming a Rebel is “a dream come true.”

Burns, the Daily Journal’s 2021 Softball Player of the Year, was eligible to start receiving scholarship offers on Sept. 1. Ole Miss contacted her that day, and then she went on an official visit this past weekend, which is when she received the offer.

“I made that commitment early, which is not normal. Most people wait to see what other options they have, but I knew where I wanted to go,” Burns said.

Burns is coming off a huge season in which she led the Lady Blue Devils to the Class 3A state championship. She posted a record of 24-1 with a 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts and 26 walks in 169 1/3 innings.

At the plate, she batted .409 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 36 RBIs.

Burns said that during her visit, she hit it off with Ole Miss pitching coach Ryker Chason.

“The pitching coach there, he’s big on spin, and if anybody knows me, that’s what I like to do,” Burns said. “Me and him were a really good match for each other.”

The only other offers Burns has are from some junior colleges. More Division I colleges will no doubt come calling, but Burns doesn’t want to go anywhere else. She’s attended camps at Ole Miss and sent them highlight videos to make sure she was on their radar.

During her campus visit, Burns spent time with another area standout who committed as a junior – West Union’s Annie Orman, now a freshman for the Rebels.

“She committed through the (previous) coach, but the new coach there she really liked, and she told me she enjoyed it,” Burns said. “She had nothing but good things to say, so that made me feel better.”

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
Booneville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Ole Miss#The Daily Journal#Era#Division#Rebels
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
406
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy