My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts with Nana Shimura's Son
One of the most startling revelations in the history of My Hero Academia was the fact that All For One had taken in the grandson of All Might's mentor, Nana Shimura, to transform him into the villainous head of the League of Villains, Shigaraki. With the My Villain Academia Arc revealing the origin of Shigaraki, viewers were able to get an in-depth look at the life of Nana's son, Kotaro, and the heart-breaking chain of events that led to him pushing his own son into the life of villainy through abuse and a tragic event.comicbook.com
