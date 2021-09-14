My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts with Nana Shimura's Son

My Villain Academia has given us a look into the origins of several of the antagonists that make up the League of Villains, with the likes of Toga, Twice, and Spinner being placed under the microscope in the final act of season five of My Hero Academia, but we received perhaps the most tragic tale when it comes to Shigaraki. With the heir of All For One also being the grandson of All Might's mentor, Nana Shimura, the younger days of the decaying villain were filled with tragedy and a series of events that led to the antagonist we know today.

