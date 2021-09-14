CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Gavin Newsom California recall election results: See the map

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s decision day in the nation’s most populous state as Californians vote in the recall election of embattled first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Voters are being asked two questions on the Newsom recall ballots. The first question is whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50% support removing Newsom, the second question offers a list of 46 candidates running to replace the governor.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 128

steve waldron
6d ago

it's going to be a fraudulent election. it's what democrats are best at!!!! there is already videos all over social media were people been told by election officials that they already voted. yet there ballot was still in there hand.

Reply(15)
37
Lee Callahan
5d ago

Never thought I would see one party rule but here it is. It was quite brilliant actually how it was done. Control the media. Use the coronavirus to change voting laws. Etc. Oh well, maybe living in the new United States of China won,t be so bad.

Reply(6)
7
FoghornLeghorn
5d ago

I hope the homeless flood into CA, and turn the whole state (what’s left after all the fires) into one huge homeless camp!

Reply(1)
12
Related
Fox News

Hannity: Vacationing Biden orders vaccine mandate for Americans, none for thousands of illegal immigrants

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, Sean Hannity criticized the vacationing President Joe Biden as thousands of illegal immigrants continue amassing under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas – and as the administration seeks to enforce sweeping vaccine mandates on American citizens while offering those individuals who broke our laws to get here a glaring carveout from the edict.
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

Biden administration doubles refugee admissions target to 125K

The State Department is proposing to double the number of refugees that will be admitted into the United States. "The Report to Congress recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe," the State Department said a press release.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden 'holding America hostage' as Democrats 'remake' US because they 'despise us'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said a recent change in tone from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will revert to nonchalance once the media gives the White House enough positive headlines on the immigration crisis – and that President Joe Biden will continue to "hold America hostage" until radical Democrats' plans to remake the nation are fully realized.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Ruhle dings Kamala Harris on the border: 'She was supposed to be in charge'

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle criticized Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for being missing in action during the ongoing crisis on the southern border. Startling images of thousands of migrants camped under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas over the weekend confirmed that the situation on the border remains chaotic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has determined the situation to be so dire that he's asked President Joe Biden for a federal emergency declaration, saying that as of Saturday there were nearly 16,000 migrants in Del Rio.
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

Karol Markowicz: Biden's at the beach as crises mount and our cheerleader media shrugs

After yet another weekend out of sight, Americans should be wondering if our president even wants the job. Joe Biden’s campaign was famous for calling early "lids," that is sending his traveling press home for the day before the day was even half over. Campaigns are normally furiously busy events known for crushing schedules and exhausting programming. But not Joe Biden’s. His was a mellow affair, mostly done on a video feed from his home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The military's COVID vaccine mandate amounts to a power grab

For fun sometime, give a little civics test to people in your neighborhood. Ask them, if you wanted to take over a country, how would you do it? And here’s the answer you’re likely to get from all of them: "Well, first you’ve got to get the most votes." They’re Americans. That’s what they believe. And they believe it because that’s how things have worked in America for hundreds of years. It’s called representative democracy. But that’s not how things work in most other places, or ever have. They don’t have a representative democracy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Californians#Democratic#Covid
Fox News

Biden supports 'thorough investigation' into botched Afghan drone strike

President Joe Biden supports an investigation into the August drone strike that killed 10 civilians and up to seven children in Afghanistan, the White House said Monday. Explaining during the White House press briefing that Biden was briefed Friday morning regarding the Pentagon's report about the strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I would say, first, the president's view – and all of our view – is that the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy."
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

587K+
Followers
116K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy