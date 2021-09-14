VGK Announce Schedule Of Rookie Camp Pres. By Martin-Harris Construction
VEGAS (September 14, 2021) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 14, the full schedule for the team's 2021 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction, which opens on Wednesday, September 15. The Golden Knights will travel to Arizona for the 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament September 17-20. The team's rookie practice at City National Arena on Thursday, September 16 is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. PT and is closed to the public.www.nhl.com
