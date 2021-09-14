CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

MQ-25A Refuels F-35C Joint Strike Fighter Over Illinois

By Sam LaGrone
USNI News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boeing prototype MQ-25A T1 unmanned carrier tanker refueled an F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter as part of early testing for the program, Naval Air Systems Command announced on Tuesday. The F-35C, assigned to the “Salty Dogs” of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, and the MQ-25 flew...

news.usni.org

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Five B-21 Raider Stealth Bombers Are Now In Final Assembly

The fact that three more B-21s are now being assembled is a major indication of how fast the high-stakes bomber program is progressing. The U.S. Air Force now has no fewer than five examples of its secretive Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider stealth bomber in a process of final assembly. That’s three more airframes than we knew about before today and further indication that the new flying-wing bomber is making significant progress, albeit well away from the public gaze.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Tequila bottles found on new Boeing Air Force One jet

Two empty liquor bottles were found this month on one of Boeing Co. ’s new Air Force One planes under development in San Antonio, people familiar with the matter said. The discovery of miniature bottles of tequila on one of the future U.S. presidential jets is under investigation by the company, these people said. It couldn’t be determined where on the plane the bottles were discovered.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
The Independent

Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a senior-level review of the investigation that found that 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, were killed in an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the Pentagon initially said had killed an Islamic State fighter. The reviewer is to consider whether any military disciplinary action is warranted.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Austin told the Air Force to appoint an officer at three- or four-star rank to review the Central Command investigation, which examined in detail the chronology of events leading to the tragedy. The main findings were that only...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Now in Med After 109 Days in Middle East

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and USS San Antonio (LPD-17) and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked completed a transit of the Suez Canal on Monday. The Camp Lejeune, N.C.-based 24th MEU is made up of the Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB)...
ESSEX, MD
Interesting Engineering

Lockheed Martin and Airbus Built the Perfect Tanker for the US Air Force

We have been bringing you updates on the drone tankers that the U.S. Air Force plans to deploy in the near future. Currently, USAF is stuck with Boeing's KC-46 which has a host of problems, and therefore, embarked on a new journey to find a tanker that will serve as a 'bridge' till the autonomous ones are ready. Jumping into the fray is Lockheed Martin, which recently unveiled the LMXT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naval Air Systems Command#Joint Strike Fighter#Vx#T1#U S Navy#Usnavy#Advanced Hawkeye#Super Hornet#Usni News#Strike#Uclass#Emd#Vuq
theiet.org

F-18 fighter planes made quieter with new nozzle design

A new nozzle design for F-18 fighter planes will be able to dampen the deafening roar of the engines without hindering performance, engineers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) have said. The nozzles, which have been shown to work on 1/28th-scale jet engines, feature triangular fins like rows of shark...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Boeing to Open MQ-25 UAS Production Facility in Illinois

Boeing has announced a future Illinois-based facility that, upon completion in 2024, will house the production of carrier-based unmanned aircraft systems for the U.S. Navy. The company said Friday the 300,000-square-foot facility within the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport will implement robotic automation, advanced assembly approaches and other manufacturing processes and tools to produce the MQ-25 Stingray UAS, which was digitally engineered.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fortune

Inside the race to build a supersonic airliner

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Blake Scholl stands on a stairwell overlooking a vast hangar where a 71-foot airplane is being built—combining the cockpit of a jetfighter with the body of a small puddle-jumper. He describes the plane as aviation’s future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

US Navy Canceling Railgun Project

The Navy—solid state lasers (SSLs), the electromagnetic railgun (EMRG), and the gun-launched guided projectile (GLGP) [aka hypervelocity projectile (HVP)] for about a decade. The US Navy’s proposed FY2022 budget requests research and development funding for continued work on lasers but wants to suspend further work on the EMRG and GLGP programs and requests no research and development funding for them. The Navy had been developing EMRG since 2005 and has spent nearly half a billion dollars.
MILITARY
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Force And Marines Team Up For First Trans-Pacific Reaper Drone Flights

The Marine Corps and the Air Force are teaming up for an exercise to fly MQ-9 Reaper drones from the mainland to Hawaii for the first time. Approximately 60 service members from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Creech Air Force Base in Nevada and Marine Corps Base Hawaii are slated to participate in the first Agile Combat Employment Reaper exercise from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy