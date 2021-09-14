Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

A driver was killed on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon after two tires detached from a tractor-trailer and flew into the air, landing on his windshield, troopers say. Hassen Ibrahim, 38, was driving his Freightliner west between Baker City and Ontario on Monday when two tires came loose from his flatbed trailer, according to the Oregon State Police. The tires flew into the center barrier of the interstate and bounced high into the air before landing onto the windshield of an eastbound Freightliner, troopers said.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO