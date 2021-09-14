CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Merced Sun-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Texas arrested a man they say ran over a motorcyclist during rush-hour traffic and kept driving, dragging him against concrete for 100 yards. According to San Antonio police, the man was “aggressively driving” his Buick on an Interstate 35 access road on the city’s northeast side Monday. He was speeding, tailgating, and making “unsafe lane changes,” when he hit the 36-year-old motorcyclist from behind.

