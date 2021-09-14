Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

A Chevrolet Corvette crashed into an iconic Miami establishment, Duffy’s Tavern, killing the driver. Witnesses saw the American sports car catch fire after it slammed into the side of the building, but after it was put out and first responders arrived, the driver was declared dead. It’s the kind of horrific scene you never want to see unfold in real life, a stark reminder that none of us are invincible.

TRAFFIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO