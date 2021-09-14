CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL NEWS: Amazon Planning to Add Over 2,000 New Employees in Cleveland Area

By D.L. Hughley
 6 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. More new job opportunities are poppin up in Northeast Ohio, especially in Cleveland its suburbs. Amazon is the latest company to announce they are hiring and seeking to fill a lot of openings locally. Out of the...

wzakcleveland.com

