Astronomy

We Knew Black Holes Have a Temperature. It Turns out They Also Have a Pressure

By Brian Koberlein
Universe Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the classical theory of general relativity, black holes are relatively simple objects. They can be described by just three properties: mass, charge, and rotation. But we know that general relativity is an incomplete theory. Quantum mechanics is most apparent in the behavior of tiny objects, but it also plays a role in large objects such as black holes. To describe black holes at a quantum level, we need a theory of quantum gravity. We don’t have a complete theory yet, but what know so far is that quantum mechanics makes black holes more complex, giving them properties such as temperature and perhaps even pressure.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#Temperature#Quantum Mechanics#Hawking Radiation#Schwarzschild
