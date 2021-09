SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.

