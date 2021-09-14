James Phillip Corfman

September 7, 1947 ~ September 11, 2021 (age 74) James P. Corfman, 74, of Deerfield and formerly Youngstown passed away at his home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. James was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on September 7, 1947 the son of the late Kennard and Luella (Myers) Corfman. He was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and held a degree from Washburn College. James retired from NEOCAP (NorthEast Ohio Community Alternative Program) serving as its Executive Director for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed playing bocce, fishing for walleye in Lake Erie, a was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and YSU.