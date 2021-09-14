Displaying items by tag: American Indian
UNCP School of Education secures $1.1M grant to train American Indian educators
PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke School of Education has been awarded a five-year, $1.1 million federal grant to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers committed to serving American Indian communities.
Friday, 26 March 2021 15:46
UNCP’s Ashley McMillan recognized nationally for her Indigenous higher education research
PEMBROKE — Ashley McMillan, American Indian liaison to the chancellor at UNC Pembroke, was recently recognized for her dissertation research in higher education.
Thursday, 12 December 2019 15:45
First Americans’ Educational Leadership program celebrates first year accomplishments
PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s newly established First Americans’ Educational Leadership program recently marked its inaugural year with a special dinner and guest lecture.
Friday, 07 December 2018 17:38
UNCP spotlights its American Indian graduate candidates
PEMBROKE— In a ceremony this week, UNC Pembroke honored its American Indian students who are degree candidates for 2018 Winter Commencement.
