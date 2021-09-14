Displaying items by tag: American Indian

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

 6 days ago

UNCP School of Education secures $1.1M grant to train American Indian educators

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke School of Education has been awarded a five-year, $1.1 million federal grant to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers committed to serving American Indian communities.

Friday, 26 March 2021 15:46

UNCP’s Ashley McMillan recognized nationally for her Indigenous higher education research

PEMBROKE — Ashley McMillan, American Indian liaison to the chancellor at UNC Pembroke, was recently recognized for her dissertation research in higher education.

Thursday, 12 December 2019 15:45

First Americans’ Educational Leadership program celebrates first year accomplishments

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s newly established First Americans’ Educational Leadership program recently marked its inaugural year with a special dinner and guest lecture.

Friday, 07 December 2018 17:38

UNCP spotlights its American Indian graduate candidates

PEMBROKE— In a ceremony this week, UNC Pembroke honored its American Indian students who are degree candidates for 2018 Winter Commencement.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the hiring of Victor Armstrong as the Department’s first ever Chief Health Equity Officer. NCDHHS created the position as well as the Office of Health Equity to lead its focus to advance health equity and reduce disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations.
McInnis updates commissioners on changes at Richmond Community College

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College is fast-tracking several programs to help students enter the workforce faster. College President Dr. Dale McInnis told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that classes will soon start for the Pharmacy Technician program, which has been in the works for several years in cooperation with local and chain pharmacies.
RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
