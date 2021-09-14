CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills, Sabres fans will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend games this season

By Marquel Slaughter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago

Buffalo Bills and Sabres fans will soon need to be fully vaccinated to attend games.

All guests at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center must be fully vaccinated after Sunday, Oct. 31, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, when the Bills host Washington, all guests will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of vaccine. That will be remain in effect for the Sunday, Oct. 3 game against the Houston Texans, and through the Oct. 31 game against the Miami Dolphins.

After Oct. 31, all guests must prove to be fully vaccinated.

"In compliance with the Erie County Department of Health's directive, the Buffalo Bills and Highmark Stadium announced today that all guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination to attend Bills games at Highmark Stadium until October 31st, at which point guests will be required to provide proof of complete vaccination," the Bills' release said.

NFL POWER RANKINGS: How low did Bills fall after Week 1 loss?

OPINION: Peyton and Eli Manning make 'Monday Night Football' game a blast with alternate simulcast

"It was a joint decision between the Pegula organization and the county. We believe that the only way to ensure a real safe atmosphere is to actually have people vaccinated," Poloncarz said.

Guests under 12 years old can enter without vaccination, but will be required to wear masks at all times. Vaccinated guests older than 12 will not need to wear a mask at Highmark Stadium.

"This is a natural flow of what's been happening in society with testing and the virus," Pegula Sports and Entertainment vice president Ron Raccuia said.

The Sabres host their first game at KeyBank Center Friday, Oct. 1 in a preseason contest against Pittsburgh.On Oct. 25, Buffalo hosts Tampa Bay in its final home game before the fully vaccinated mandate applies.

For vaccine verification, guests will be asked to provide one of the following:

  • Physical vaccination card
  • New York State Excelsior Pass
  • CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card
  • Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS.

Photos of vaccine cards will not be accepted as proof of vaccination. Neither will negative test results.

There will be no exceptions.

"You can get a test and theoretically catch (COVID-19) five minutes after the test," Poloncarz said.

Vaccinations will be offered by Erie County from noon to 8 p.m. at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

The Pegula Sports and Entertainment's vaccine policy will actually begin with a non-sports event on Saturday, Sept. 25, when Eric Church performs at KeyBank Center.

"The Pegula commitment has always been 100% about the safety of the fans," Raccuia said.

Bills season ticket holders who do not meet the vaccination verification requirements can request a pro-rated refund. Surrendering tickets, though, will terminate season ticket benefits, and fans will lose their seat and seniority.

Refund requests must be received by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills, Sabres fans will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend games this season

