Displaying items by tag: Native American

UNCP School of Education secures $1.1M grant to train American Indian educators

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke School of Education has been awarded a five-year, $1.1 million federal grant to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers committed to serving American Indian communities.

Monday, 13 September 2021 13:40

4th annual Lumbee Film Festival postponed for spring 2022

PEMBROKE — The 4th Annual Lumbee Film Festival, originally slated for later this month, is being moved to the spring of 2022. The decision comes after recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.

Thursday, 03 December 2020 12:41

Alumna Bianca Hernandez, grad student, finds new family at UNCP

PEMBROKE — Five years ago, while deciding which college to attend, Bianca Hernandez was determined to find an institute of higher education that best met her academic needs, and just as important, gave her a feeling of home.

Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:03

UNCP to host Virtual Diversity event focusing on Native, Black histories

PEMBROKE — Drs. Malinda Maynor Lowery and Arwin Smallwood will facilitate a discussion titled “Sharing Black and Native Histories” as part of UNC Pembroke’s Virtual Diversity Series.

