Norma Jean Rowland

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Jean Rowland, 86, of Belmont, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021, at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Norma was born on January 17, 1935, in Mercer County, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late William and Ila (Gunter) Taylor. She retired after working as a Coil Finisher for Warwood Armature Repair Company for 37 years. She was a member of the Harbor of Hope an Assembly of God Church in St. Clairsville, OH.

