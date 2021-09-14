CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Senate panel may force Afghanistan answers from Biden administration

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other officials if necessary to make them testify to Congress about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. "A full accounting of the U.S. response to this...

www.wctrib.com

