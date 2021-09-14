Ford Bronco Raptor Details Leaked

After lengthy delays, it seems the Bronco will finally be getting the roof it deserves. The return of the Bronco has been a mixed bag for Ford. On the one hand, reservations and orders have been sky high, with the capable off-roader receiving excellent reviews. On the other, chip shortages and hardtop manufacturing issues have delayed production time and again and kept customers waiting. It's exactly the kind of headache you don't want in the launch year for a new vehicle, but now, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Ford is all set to start shipping new hardtops for the Bronco from next week, according to the Detroit Free Press.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO