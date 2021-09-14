CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets kicker Ammendola has stunning debut as punter in pinch

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Matt Ammendola caught the snap, booted the ball with his right leg and sent it soaring downfield 50 yards. Well, the fact the New York Jets rookie placekicker hadn't previously attempted a punt in a game — not college, not high school, not ever — made it even more impressive. And because of an injury to punter Braden Mann, Ammendola had to handle those duties the rest of the game and finished with a solid 48.5-yard average.

