Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Solves Huge Mystery Using Clues From RDR1

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Dead Redemption 2 has been out for nearly three years, and PC, PS4, and Xbox One players are still trying to solve the game's various mysteries. In this pursuit, one of the game's biggest mysteries -- a mystery that can be traced all the way back to the first game -- has finally been solved, courtesy of YouTuber, Strange Man. More specifically, the Youtuber has finally figured out what exactly happened at Bear Claw Camp, a mysterious location in both Red Dead Redemption games.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Red Dead Redemption 2#Mysteries#Youtuber Strange Man#Bear Claw Camp#Rockstar Games#Google Stadia
