Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Solves Huge Mystery Using Clues From RDR1

A Batman tabletop roleplaying game will be launched on Kickstarter in the coming months. As part of Batman Day, an annual celebration of the Dark Knight and his supporting cast, Monolith Games released a sneak peak of its Batman Gotham City Chronicles: The Role-Playing Game. This is a spinoff of Monolith's popular tabletop miniatures game of the same name. According to a social media post released in conjunction with the sneak peak, players will be able to either play as classic DC characters or as self-created characters. Players can choose to play as a non-superhero like Gordon, Bullock, or Montoya, play as a non-powered superhero like Nightwing, Huntress, or the Riddler, or even be a meta-human like Black Canary, Killer Croc, Poison, Ivy, or Clayface. Notably, it appears that Batman Gotham City Chronicles: The Role-Playing Game will allow players to be either heroes or villains.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO