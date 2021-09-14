CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Texas arrested a man they say ran over a motorcyclist during rush-hour traffic and kept driving, dragging him against concrete for 100 yards. According to San Antonio police, the man was “aggressively driving” his Buick on an Interstate 35 access road on the city’s northeast side Monday. He was speeding, tailgating, and making “unsafe lane changes,” when he hit the 36-year-old motorcyclist from behind.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 38

TIna Maria Moore
6d ago

OMG. There is no excuse for what this man did... he needs to go to jail for 10 yrs if the motorcyclist makes it. If not he should be dragged behind a car until he is almost dead and then he needs to lay in the road until he dies.

Reply(4)
16
Charlene Stroh
5d ago

He should of not been drinking first of all second he didnt stop to sèe if the man was ok third he was driving crazy so if he at least stopped he would of had a lesser charge so I would rather have a DUI then manslaughter if the man dont make it.. but I am praying he does what a shame.. other innocent people suffer from some peoples ignorance.

Reply
3
thatdamncatgrrrr
5d ago

Intoxication assault and that's it? I hope they lump other charges on him too. Hit and run, DUI, there have to be more options. Throw the whole book at him.

Reply
3
Related
IBTimes

McDonald’s Customer Killed In ‘Freak Accident’ At Drive-Thru While Paying For Food

A McDonald’s customer in Canada is dead following a “freak accident” at the drive-thru in Edmonton, where a man was crushed by his own vehicle. The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man arrived at the drive-thru and placed his order. However, after paying for the food at the window, he dropped his bank card on the ground and attempted to pick it up.
RESTAURANTS
foxsanantonio.com

Woman dies after being crushed inside her convertible during a rollover accident

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after her car flipped over on Northwest Side freeway. The fatal accident happened around midnight Thursday on the access road of Interstate 10 and Sherwood Drive near Vance Jackson. Police said the woman was speeding when she lost control of the 1999 Ford...
Times of San Diego

Woman Fatally Injured in Fall from Limo Bus on I-5 Was Brigette Duenas, 25, of San Marcos

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City. Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Motorious

Corvette Driver Dies In Fiery Tavern Crash

A Chevrolet Corvette crashed into an iconic Miami establishment, Duffy’s Tavern, killing the driver. Witnesses saw the American sports car catch fire after it slammed into the side of the building, but after it was put out and first responders arrived, the driver was declared dead. It’s the kind of horrific scene you never want to see unfold in real life, a stark reminder that none of us are invincible.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rush Hour#San Antonio#Football#Accident#Buick#Sapd
WWLP 22News

Man hanging on SUV hood killed after girlfriend drives into New York school: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — A woman crashed a vehicle into a Yonkers school over the weekend, killing her boyfriend who was hanging onto the hood of the SUV, police said Monday. Authorities responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the Eugenio Maria de Hostos MicroSociety School off Stanley Place in Yonkers just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
YONKERS, NY
yourbasin.com

Local man dies after early morning car crash

MIDLAND, TX (NEXSTAR) —On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2:52AM, Officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to the intersection of S Garfield St and W Wall St in reference to a car accident involving a 2017 blue Ford Mustang. A passenger of the vehicle a...
MIDLAND, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man drowns at San Antonio River Walk after getting pushed into water

SAN ANTONIO — A 50-year-old man drowned at San Antonio’s River Walk after he was pushed into the water during an argument with two men Friday night, authorities said. Pedro Medina, 32, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The second person has not been identified yet, the newspaper reported.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Traffic stop in Lakehurst, NJ: Driver was fully armed, cops say

A Bayville man who was pulled over for reckless driving by police in Lakehurst is in a lot more trouble after police said they found that he was armed. Police said that one of their officers was on patrol during a traffic enforcement detail with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit on September 9 when he pulled over a vehicle that was moving erratically across a road.
LAKEHURST, NJ
AOL Corp

Young boys steer car off road after dad killed while driving

Two young boys steered a car to safety in Houston on Friday night after their father was shot and killed as he was driving. The brothers, 8 and 6, told Houston police that their father was driving when they heard a loud noise and thought a rock had hit the car at around 11 p.m., NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.
RELATIONSHIPS
nbcboston.com

Walmart Employee Dies After Being Crushed by 2 Trucks

A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at a Walmart shipping facility in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man, James Tomilson, was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer, according to the chief of police in Raymond, where the Walmart is located. The incident took place about...
ACCIDENTS
ABC7 Los Angeles

1-year-old girl dies after spending all day in hot car

A 1-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car all day in the Houston area, authorities said. On Thursday morning, the baby's mother drove three children -- ages 5, 3 and 1 -- to day care, where she dropped off the 5-year-old and 3-year-old, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Car Hits, Kills 9-Year-Old In Trader’s Village Parking Lot

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating after a nine-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car the Trader’s Village private parking lot in the 2600 block of Mayfield Road. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The child was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released his identity yet.  
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy