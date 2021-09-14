CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat

By Nikki Sheaks
WJHG-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old Panama City child is facing charges after allegedly making a fake bomb threat to J.R. Arnold High School Monday afternoon. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Alex E. Solorio was charged with Principal to Making a False Bomb Threat for the call he allegedly made to Arnold High School. He was also charged with Making a False Bomb Threat for another incident that occurred in Pennsylvania.

