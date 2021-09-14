Best To Beat Bama, The Top Players To Take Down The Tide During Saban’s Tenure

Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler were back in the booth on Saturday for the opener of this season’s “SEC on CBS” game featuring Alabama at Florida. At issue for many fans were Danielson’s early analysis of the Florida defense after the Alabama offense scored on the opening drive. Of course, fans from both sides called out Danielson’s perceived bias, as one example came on an early pass interference call against Florida when Danielson said he didn’t think it was a good call.

