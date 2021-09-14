Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber & All the Stars in Louboutins at the 2021 Met Gala

Christian Louboutin’s signature red-soled pumps left their mark at the 2021 Met Gala .

Whether it was model Karlie Kloss or actress Jordan Alexander, the French designer’s shoes made a statement in both colorful and neutral tones. They also followed a classic shoe trend of the evening, pointed-toe pumps — which were worn by an array of stars for the “Oscars of fashion.”

Kaia Gerber, one of the first celebrities to arrive at the event, was the picture of elegance in a black Oscar de la Renta gown and a matching Omega watch for her Gala debut. The model’s dress featured a strapless silhouette, as well as a voluminous skirt and cinched bodice with a floral neckline. She paired the piece with black satin Pigalle Follies pumps by Louboutin, which included pointed toes and heels that reached 3.34 inches in height. Gerber’s look specifically paid homage to Bianca Jagger, who wore a similar Dior dress to the 1981 Met Gala.

Karlie Kloss , meanwhile, hit the red carpet with designer Wes Gordon, wearing a confectionary dress from Carolina Herrera. The longtime Met Gala attendee and model’s look featured a miniskirt and plunging neckline, as well dramatic ruffled shoulders and a flowing cape. Her outfit gained a sleek edge with pointed-toe patent leather Louboutin Iriza pumps, which featured a D’Orsay silhouette and heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height.

Jordan Alexander, similarly to Gerber, made her Met Gala debut in a vibrant gown by Christopher John Rogers. The “Gossip Girl” actress paired the strapless number, which included a neon corset bodice, multicolored tiered skirt and flowing black and white train, with a dazzling floral necklace and earrings by Tiffany & Co. Her outfit stayed bold with a pair of Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies pumps in a lime green satin.

