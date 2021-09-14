Trinity County Sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers arrest deputy for drug related charges
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Rangers arrested a deputy on Saturday morning for drug related charges. Sheriff Woody Wallace said that he, along with Texas Rangers, arrested former deputy Christopher Lima after they investigated and found that he was involved with conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance of less than a gram. Wallace added that the offense was a Class A misdemeanor.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
Comments / 0