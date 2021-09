The iPhone is a smartphone created by Apple and accounts for about 47% of all smartphone users in the United States. Cybercriminals want to hack an iPhone for confidential information while users jailbreak an iPhone to install applications that they typically can’t download on the official App Store. The iPhone comes with restrictions on the types of applications you can purchase from the app store, what you can do on the iPhone, and which cellular network you may use. Once a phone has been jailbroken, the user is able to do whatever you like on the phone.

