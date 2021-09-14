CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0wCt_0bw0dH9V00
Netflix

After that jaw-dropping finale, ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 has to happen, right? ‘Outer Banks’ remains one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Here’s what you should know about a possible third season.

Outer Banks became THE show of 2020 after its epic debut. The quarantine hit proved it wasn’t just a one-hit-wonder when the show returned for season 2 in July 2021. The season 2 finale left things wide open for a third season. Fans want and need more!

So, is season 3 happening? Netflix hasn’t announced anything yet, but the show’s second season was (and still is) a major success. HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about Outer Banks season 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWPoo_0bw0dH9V00
Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and John B in season 2. (Netflix)

The Show So Far

Outer Banks takes place in, you guessed it, the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The show follows John B and his group of friends, a.k.a. the Pogues, who end up on the treasure hunt of their lives when they go on a search for John B’s missing father. The Pogues end up finding $400 million worth of gold. Along the way, John B falls in love with Sarah Cameron, the daughter of the very wealthy and very powerful Ward Cameron.

Season 1 ended with the Pogues, Ward, Rafe, Topper, and more thinking John B and Sarah perished in a tropical storm. John B had been on the run after being framed for killing Sheriff Peterkin. Rafe was the one to kill Peterkin, and Ward helped cover up his son’s crime. John B and Sarah’s boat did crash in the storm, but they survived and were picked up on a boat bound for the Bahamas.

Season 2 found John B and Sarah still on the run when they reached the Bahamas. Sarah nearly lost her life after being shot by Rafe. John B and Sarah eventually reunited with the other Pogues, and the hunt for the gold continued. Pope really took center stage in the second season as he learned that he is related to Denmark Tanney, the only person to survive The Royal Merchant shipwreck. The Pogues met Carla Limbrey, a Charleston socialite dead-set on getting her hands on the Cross of Santo Domingo’s healing shroud, which was on The Royal Merchant.

When it looked like Ward and Rafe would finally have to pay for their crimes, Ward blew himself up on his boat. Well, it appeared he did. Ward actually faked his death. The Pogues ended up on a boat taking Ward and his family out of the country. John B had an intense confrontation with Ward that left Ward gravely injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOQHp_0bw0dH9V00
The Pogues (and new Pogue Cleo) in ‘Poguelandia.’ (Netflix)

The Pogues, along with Cleo, left behind the Cross of Santo Domingo with Rafe and escaped on a lifeboat. They ended up on a deserted island nearby they declared “Poguelandia.” The final moments of season 2 featured Carla Limbrey in Barbados to meet up with none other than… John B’s dad!

Aside from the treasure hunt news, Pope and Kiara got together in season 1 and split mutually in the second season. In the season 2 finale, JJ was knocked overboard during a fight, and Kiara jumped in to save him. After this near-death experience, things seemed to really shift for Kiara and JJ. They also talked about going on a surf trip together.

Earlier in the season, JJ decided to help out his father one last time, even though his dad didn’t deserve it. He helped his dad get out of town before he could get sent back to jail.

John B and Sarah got married while in the Bahamas, but their relationship took a turn after Ward’s apparent death. While Sarah was devastated by the explosion, John B looked pleased to see Ward die. Thankfully, these two reconciled by the end of the season.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Netflix has not confirmed Outer Banks season 3 as of September 2021. The show’s second season launched on July 30 and quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s most-watched rankings. The teen drama was the most-viewed show on Nielsen’s list, with 1,160 million views from August 9 through August 15, according to IndieWire.

When the first season premiered in April 2020, a second season wasn’t announced until July 2020. If a season 3 renewal follows that pattern, Netflix could announce a third season in October 2021. If the show is renewed, season 3 wouldn’t premiere until at least 2022.

Season 3 Cast

Outer Banks season 3 would undoubtedly star the core Pogues — Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Rudy Pankow as JJ. Given the ending of season 2, new Pogue Cleo, played by Carlacia Grant, would likely return as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qevOr_0bw0dH9V00
Carlacia Grant joined the show as Cleo. (Netflix)

Rafe was still serving up trouble at the end of season 2, and breakout star Drew Starkey would most likely be coming back. Ward managed to survive his fight with John B, so Charles Esten’s return is pretty much a sure bet, too.

Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger: Big John is alive. Charles Halford and Elizabeth Mitchell’s Carla Limbrey have unfinished business and a third season would provide them with ample time to take care of it all. As for new cast members, those would be revealed in due time.

Season 3 Theories

There are plenty of theories fans have come up with that could be explored in a potential season 3. One of the most popular theories to come out of season 2 is that the healing shroud Carla Limbrey is looking for is hiding in plain sight. The shroud is actually the bandana that John B wears around his neck, according to one Reddit theory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqIgl_0bw0dH9V00
John B (with his bandana) and Sarah in season 2. (Netflix)

“Remember when John B got bitten by a crocodile and tied his necktie around his leg. I have a feeling that the necktie was part of the shroud because if the legend is true, his leg really did get healed because after a while he was fine to run, walk and even jump over walls,” the theory read.

Another major theory is Carla Limbrey’s possible familial connection to one of the cast members. TikTok user zbennettt posted a theory saying Carla is actually John B’s mom. However, the evidence isn’t really there. But Carla could be a relative of John B’s and possibly his aunt. As HollywoodLife wrote back in August, John B’s mom may have been Carla’s sister.

This isn’t a theory, but more of a note fans have made while watching (and rewatching) the series. Some fans, especially on TikTok, have noticed the clear chemistry between Kiara and Rafe. JJ had a visceral reaction in season 1 when Rafe said, “Tell Kiara she looks pretty hot for a Pogue.” There was also that moment at the movie screening in the first season. Could something have happened between them in the past? Time will tell!

‘Outer Banks’ Cast & Crew Reaction

The Outer Banks EPs have laid the groundwork for future seasons already, and there are ample storylines to explore. Jonas Pate told TVLine in July 2021 that the Outer Banks EPs don’t have a “master plan” for season 3 just yet. Josh Pate also explained exactly what Big John’s return means for the show.

“The treasure-hunt aspect of the show is something that we see as important and integral to the show,” Josh said. “And bringing him back, we realized maybe there was a way to [combine] these different treasures that they’re going after into a larger mythology.” He added, “We thought that Big John’s return would be a way we could excavate some of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnCV6_0bw0dH9V00
JJ and Kiara in season 2. (Netflix)

For all the Jiara shippers out there, season 3 would be the season of JJ and Kiara. “Teen romance and teen soap are a big part of the show,” Josh told Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to explore the Ki-Pope relationship but obviously, we’re aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Ki. We wanted to tease that for the third season. We didn’t want to do it immediately, but we definitely want to do it just because that took us by surprise, like the audience’s reaction to JJ and Kiara and rooting for that romance. So we were immediately open to it, because it seems like an interesting idea to explore but we kind of left it for season 3.”

With Big John back in the picture, that could provide some major father-son drama in season 3. It was his choice to go out and leave his son, and what does that look like? What does it look like when a kid comes face-to-face with a parent who’s left and chose to put him in these circumstances and has no idea what has happened in the meantime?” Chase Stokes told TVLine.

The showrunners definitely want to dive into more romance in season 3, similar to the first season. “That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that’s less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to,” Josh told EW. “That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3.” Shannon Burke added, “In general, we were basically shot out of a canon in season 2. And we want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3, just as a general principle.”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Mortal Kombat Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Bringing into life once more the characters of the iconic game on the big screen, Mortal Kombat 2021 was one of the most successful movie releases in the pandemic era. The reboot of the mixed martial arts film broke through the expectations on it and a lot are asking if there would be another one. Here are the updates and everything we know so far.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

You Season 3: Who is the Neighbor Explained - Everything We Know So Far

The third installment of Netflix's You will be coming out in October. One of the things that fans are looking forward to discovering is Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) mysterious neighbor who was shown at the Season 2 finale. Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are preparing themselves to start a family....
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Who Is Billy Porter's Husband, Adam Smith? Here's Everything We Know

You may have seen Billy Porter as the fabulous Fairy Godmother in Amazon Prime’s remake of Cinderella, but by the looks of his real-life romance, Cinderella isn’t the only one living a fairytale. Allow us to introduce Billy Porter’s husband, Adam Smith, who has popped up several times on the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Charles Esten
Person
Rudy Pankow
Person
Josh Pate
Person
Madison Bailey
Person
John B
Person
Charles Halford
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Celebrate Son Hudson’s 2nd Birthday: ‘One Loved Little Boy’

Celebrating their pride and joy. Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead both marked son Hudson turning 2 on Monday, September 6, with photos of the birthday boy. The Flip or Flop star, 38, called Hudson “such a sweet, active and smart boy” via an Instagram caption, which was shared with photos of the toddler sitting in front of a birthday cupcake with a huge 2 candle. She also shared an update on what Hudson is like right now.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Royal Merchant#Indiewire
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Walks In On Jason And Carly in Bed, Wedding Nightmare Teased

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) are now married. Worse than that, they have actually rekindled their feelings for one another from years ago. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) comes home to his family, only to find Jason and Carly “making out and stuff.” The actor talked about what to expect.
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Dies at 39

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 16, Is Stylish In A Red Dress On Grocery Store Run With Mom

Angelia Jolie pushed her own grocery cart in organic food store Erewhon, where she stocked up on several bags of items. Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked so stylish on a recent grocery trip run. The teenager rocked a long red, cotton dress and sneakers while shopping at pricey organic food store Erewhon in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 18. Zahara accessorized with beaded bracelets and a ring, as well as a protective face mask due to COVID-19, in a photo snapped by the stores’ refrigerators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Tuesday, September 21: Shauna’s Jaw Drops, Questioning Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 21 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) drops a bombshell on Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Meanwhile, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will question Quinn’s intentions for Eric Forrester (John McCook). The Bold And The Beautiful...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Hallmark Christmas Movie Star Brennan Elliott’s Co-Star Revealed

There has been a lot of speculation recently about who would co-star with Brennan Elliott in his new, upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie. At the moment, the film could be titled Open By Christmas or Be Mine, but one thing we know for sure is who Brennan’s co-star is going to be. Read on to find out everything we know about the Christmas movie so far.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Virgin River': Netflix renews romantic drama for Seasons 4 and 5

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Virgin River will return for a fourth and fifth season on Netflix. Netflix confirmed the news on the show's official Instagram account Monday with a video featuring series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. The video shows a mock proposal from Henderson where he asks Breckenridge...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy