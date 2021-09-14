Versatile Houston star Marcus Jones is the man of the most talents

When reading the Heisman Trophy voting results for the 2010 season, one name particularly sticks out on a list crammed with quarterbacks and running backs — Owen Marecic of Stanford. As the Cardinal’s starting fullback, he produced 46 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his senior season. So, what warranted the Heisman finish? Marecic had the designation as the only player in the FBS to start games on both offense and defense that season, and as a linebacker, he tallied 51 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.