Don’t panic if Brooks Koepka withdraws from Ryder Cup

By Savannah Leigh
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few videos surfaced from the Ryder Cup on Monday, one familiar face was missing from all of them, and that was Brooks Koepka. Eleven of the 12 American Ryder Cup members showed up to Whistling Straits to begin preparations for the upcoming event, and while it’s still a week away, I am starting to think Koepka isn’t going to play.

The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has A Bold Message For Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka has never shied away from making a controversial comment and that’s what fans love about him. The star golfer knows he’s one of the best on the planet at his respective sport and he’s not afraid to say so. In fact, he did it yet again this week in a recent interview with Golf Digest.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jena Sims Shares Heartfelt Message For Brooks Koepka

Saturday was a tough day for Brooks Koepka, as the four-time major champion was forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship. Koepka, already chosen for this month’s Ryder Cup, had to withdraw from the playoff finale due to a wrist injury. Koepka appeared to suffer the injury while striking a root during a shot on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Former PGA Star Has Blunt Message For Brooks Koepka

The 2021 American Ryder Cup team is set, but former PGA star Paul Azinger believes one player should consider giving up their spot. During a recent interview with Golf Digest, American golfer Brooks Koepka explained how it’s difficult for himself to transition into the team dynamic of the Ryder Cup, calling it “different,” “hectic” and “a bit odd.”
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Disappointing Brooks Koepka News

Brooks Koepka is out at the TOUR Championship. The PGA Tour announced on Saturday afternoon that Koepka has been forced to withdraw from the playoff finale. Koepka is dealing with an injury, according to the official announcement. “Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury,”...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Could Billy Horschel or Patrick Reed replace Brooks Koepka at Ryder Cup?

The US and European Ryder Cup teams are now locked in and ready to go to battle at Whistling Straits, or are they?. Despite US captain Steve Stricker completing his team with his six wildcard selections, he fielded questions on the possibility that Brooks Koepka could withdraw with a wrist injury.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka DIDN'T HANDLE Phil Mickelson body language when battling for USPGA

Brooks Koepka said that he couldn't handle Phil Mickelson's body language when they battled it out for the PGA Championship back in May. Mickelson overcame Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win his sixth major championship and to become golf's oldest ever major champion at the age of 50. Speaking to...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To What Brooks Koepka Said About Tiger Woods

Earlier this week, star golfer Brooks Koepka made headlines with his comment about catching Tigers Woods‘ major mark. During an interview with Golf Digest, Koepka was asked if he thought he’d be able to win as many majors as Tiger. Ever the optimist, he suggested he’ll catch Jack Nicklaus by the time his career is over.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Brooks Koepka’s Outfit Today

Brooks Koepka donned a Tiger Woods-like outfit at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Some golf fans loved it. Others hated it. Koepka, 27, rocked a black short-sleeved turtleneck with a white Nike hat on Thursday. Though it wasn’t Woods’ legendary look of a red Nike turtleneck, it was similar. Take...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

Editor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite Brooks Koepka's absence, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker bubbling with optimism heading into clash with Europe

Eleven of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s troops showed up for a two-day reconnaissance excursion at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin ahead of next week’s biennial battle with Europe, with all playing the Straits Course that will be home to the 43rd edition of the matches in rain, sunshine and warm temperatures while dealing with a variety of wind directions.
GOLF
The Independent

Brooks Koepka criticises ‘odd’ and ‘hectic’ Ryder Cup schedule

America’s Brooks Koepka has criticised the “hectic” Ryder Cup schedule and suggested that he does not favour the team event.Koepka will play in his third Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits between 24 September and 26 September.The four-time major winner won three points on debut at Hazeltine in 2016 and a further one and a half at Le Golf National two years later, but explained that the busy nature of the condensed event makes it tough to relax between matches.“It’s hectic. There’s no time to decompress,” Koepka told Golf Digest. “The mental side, you have to be able to turn it...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims play everyone's favorite couples game

It’s been quite the week for Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion, in a recent interview with Golf Digest, started a bit of a golf firestorm with comments on the on- and off-course challenges associated with the Ryder Cup, noting how different it is to adopt a team mentality. Former U.S. captain Paul Azinger responded to those comments in a conference call Wednesday, suggesting that Koepka should “relinquish his spot” if his heart wasn’t truly in it.
GOLF
SkySports

Ryder Cup 2021: Brooks Koepka calls team golf different, hectic and a bit odd week before Whistling Straits

Brooks Koepka has revealed he feels team golf to be "different, hectic and a bit odd" just over a week before hopefully taking his place in the US Ryder Cup team. Koepka was one of six automatic qualifiers for Steve Stricker's team for the 2021 edition but heads into the week at Whistling Straits under an injury cloud after withdrawing from the Tour Championship with a wrist issue.
GOLF
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau wants Brooks Koepka feud ‘over’ ahead of Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau wants to put his feud with Brooks Koepka behind him at the Ryder Cup, according to the American’s coach Mike Schy. DeChambeau and Koepka will be teammates at Whistling Straights this week after a year that has seen the pair involved in a number of high-profile disputes. Tensions...
GOLF
theScore

Azinger: Koepka should relinquish his spot on Ryder Cup team after comments

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger is not pleased with Brooks Koepka right now. "I'm not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much," the analyst said, according to Golf Digest's Alex Myers. "If he doesn't love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love the Ryder Cup."
GOLF
