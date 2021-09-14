How Clean Is the Air in Your Classroom? Your Theater? It’s Not Easy to Find Out
Architecture, declared Le Corbusier, is the “play of masses brought together in light.” That statement, made when photography and the art of building were defining each other’s frontiers, has wormed its way into our collective consciousness. We look at architecture and judge it by what we see. It’s harder to register how a building breathes, and not as sexy to examine the mostly invisible network of fans, compressors, dampers, windows, filters, vents, ducts, and switches that keep clean air — not too hot, not too cold, not too humid, not too dry — coursing through indoor spaces.www.curbed.com
