How Clean Is the Air in Your Classroom? Your Theater? It’s Not Easy to Find Out

When you smoke out of a bowl for the very first time, it's a completely clean vessel that makes smoking as enjoyable as possible. However, with continued use over time, it becomes clogged and dirtied by resin, aka the sticky byproduct that forms in the pipe after you smoke. Resin is made up of marjuana as well as ash and tar, which can be harmful for you to breathe in given it can be a home to bacteria. Gross. As well, it can alter the taste of your weed, which takes away from the overall experience. Chances are you’re wondering how to clean your bowl in order to remove the resin.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO