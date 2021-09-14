CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, MS

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding with tides 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground. * WHERE...East and southeast facing shorelines in St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany, Eastern Orleans, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Lower Jefferson and Lower Plaquemines Parishes, as well as Hancock and Harrison Counties in Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#Lower Lafourche#Jefferson
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy