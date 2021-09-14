Enter to win the ultimate Goldrush VIP experience with ILLENIUM, including VIP passes and exclusive side-stage access [Contest]

Above & Beyond do it like no other when it comes to selecting memorable locations to mark the milestone moments in their radio show’s lengthy history. On September 4, the legendary trance trio allured fans on a two-hour journey in celebration of 450 episodes of Group Therapy at The Drumsheds in London. The group soundtracked the evening with special live edits and remixes of their biggest hits as well as tracks from Anjunabeats favorites such as Oliver Smith, Jason Ross, Mat Zo, Genix, and more.

