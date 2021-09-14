Enter to win the ultimate Goldrush VIP experience with ILLENIUM, including VIP passes and exclusive side-stage access [Contest]
Arizona’s mainstay fall event, Goldrush is quickly approaching, bringing a slew of top-notch electronic talent to the southwest. Temps may begin to cool just outside of Phoenix, but Goldrush is promising to keep dance floors hot across the event’s September 24 – 26 run. Zedd, Diplo, Gorgon City, Breakout Artist of 2020 Moore Kismet, Green Velvet, and Troyboi are all slated to appear, along with a stellar roster of back-to-backs including joint performances by Zeds Dead and GRiZ, Tiga and Seth Troxler, as well as Chris Lorenzo and Wax Motif.dancingastronaut.com
