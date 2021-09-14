CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Enter to win the ultimate Goldrush VIP experience with ILLENIUM, including VIP passes and exclusive side-stage access [Contest]

By David Klemow
dancingastronaut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s mainstay fall event, Goldrush is quickly approaching, bringing a slew of top-notch electronic talent to the southwest. Temps may begin to cool just outside of Phoenix, but Goldrush is promising to keep dance floors hot across the event’s September 24 – 26 run. Zedd, Diplo, Gorgon City, Breakout Artist of 2020 Moore Kismet, Green Velvet, and Troyboi are all slated to appear, along with a stellar roster of back-to-backs including joint performances by Zeds Dead and GRiZ, Tiga and Seth Troxler, as well as Chris Lorenzo and Wax Motif.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
klbjfm.com

Win VIP Passes to the ACL Music Fest!

You could VIP win passes and Honda Hospitality Access. Get a taste of rock royalty. Register below for your chance to win VIP passes and hang in the Honda Hospitality. space where you can see Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly perform on the Honda Stage. Plus Karol.
LIFESTYLE
hotspotatl.com

Win Tickets to an Exclusive Screening of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ [CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN]

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK—the feature film prequel to the groundbreaking HBO series The Sopranos—where legends aren’t born, they’re made. Opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on October 1st. Register to win for a chance to win tickets to the special advance screening of THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK and qualify for the “You’re the Don” Grand Prize which includes front of line access, VIP reserve seating, complimentary concessions at the screening!
NEWARK, NJ
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: Afrojack infuses big-room flair into Nicky Romero, MARF, and Wulf’s ‘Okay’

In late July, Nicky Romero, MARF, and Wulf rallied behind “Okay,” a summer-suited single that channeled optimism in its euphoric production and uplifting message. Now, just a handful of months later, the producers have tapped Afrojack to put a dance floor-friendly spin on the single, and as to be expected, the Dutchman adeptly transforms the catchy commercial crossover into a pulsing bigroom cut. Although Afrojack’s remix won’t formally land until September 17, it can be streamed one day early, exclusively via Dancing Astronaut.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Nitti Gritti gets groovy on new twofer EP, ‘Want You / Numb’

Nitti Gritti‘s Want You / Numb EP has arrived featuring two new tracks, “Want You” with Marten Hørgen and “Numb.” Featuring a pair of brand new house shakers, the tracks carry forward what Nitti Gritti is best known for while delivering a fresh update on the producer’s signature style. “Want...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
dancingastronaut.com

Keys N Krates dispatch title track ahead of pending album, ‘Original Classic’

Canadian electronic music band Keys N Krates‘ fourth single of 2021 has landed. “Original Classic” featuring Juicy J and Chip & Marbl is the lo-fi-themed title track of the outfit’s forthcoming studio album, due November 12 on Last Gang Records. The single’s Kaytranada-esque beat, layered under R&B-style vocals, is reminiscent of Keys N Krates’ roots as a live hip-hop act. As Keys N Krates matured, their sound shifted to encompass more electronic soundscapes. Take, for example, “Dum Dee Dum” or “I Know U.” “Original Classic,” however, is proof that Keys N Krates’ sonic identity is constantly evolving.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Above & Beyond celebrate ABGT 450 at The Drumsheds in London [Watch]

Above & Beyond do it like no other when it comes to selecting memorable locations to mark the milestone moments in their radio show’s lengthy history. On September 4, the legendary trance trio allured fans on a two-hour journey in celebration of 450 episodes of Group Therapy at The Drumsheds in London. The group soundtracked the evening with special live edits and remixes of their biggest hits as well as tracks from Anjunabeats favorites such as Oliver Smith, Jason Ross, Mat Zo, Genix, and more.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Nicky Romero, W&W put forth a commanding energy on joint effort, ‘We’re Still Young’

Nicky Romero and W&W have joined forces once again to release their latest single “We’re Still Young” featuring LUX, via Rave Culture. The three Dutchmen first collaborated on their festive 2019 track “Ups & Downs” as their latest release falls in line with the trio’s designated efforts to maintain progressive and big room house’s enduring presence on world’s biggest main stages.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Qrion announces debut LP, ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever,’ shares lead single, ‘Your Love’

Following an occupied year brimming with top-notch house material such as “Monolith,” “Sunshower,” and her latest, “Rainy April” with Spencer Brown, Anjunadeep mainstay, one of Dancing Astronaut’s Artists to Watch in 2021 Qrion has announced her upcoming debut album I Hope It Lasts Forever slated for an October 29 release. Lighting the record’s fuse with the first single, “Your Love,” the LP is sure to take on Qrion’s precise and intimate attention to detail, likely to evoke an exuberant ambiance from core to perimeter.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Green Velvet
Person
Griz
Person
Zedd
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Club Space shares two-hour snapshot of house excellence from John Summit

For those in need of a quality dose of 128-BPM house to kickstart their day, look no further than Miami’s legendary Club Space. The beloved Florida venue is known for hosting near flawless bouts from prolific DJs, such as Eric Prydz, who threw down an impressive four-hour set earlier this year. Now, the club has uploaded an exclusive recording of a two-hour excerpt of John Summit‘s seven-hour set.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Seismic Dance Event adds AC Slater, HI-LO, and more to 4.0 lineup

Seismic Dance Event announced an extensive phase one lineup for its 4.0 edition, and now, organizers have revealed the identities of the final group of artists set to perform at the event, to be held from November 12 – 14. AC Slater, Carl Craig, HI-LO, and Kyle Walker will join previously announced acts Dom Dolla, Claptone, and Black Coffee, among others, at the Texas-based affair. HoneyLove, Illyus and Barrientos, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), and Tom & Collins round out the festival’s final additions to the lineup, comprising more than 50 artists.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

AREA21 leave social media behind on ‘Followers,’ schedule debut album for November

More than five years after Martin Garrix introduced AREA21 at Ultra 2016, his co-venture with Maejor is officially getting ready to turn in their debut album. Not even a month removed from “Lovin’ Every Minute,” and are back to give their fall-arriving album its fifth single—”Followers”—and the Hollywood Records and STMPD RCRDS-attached duo is pairing it with the revelation that AREA21’s unnamed LP will arrive on November 12, appearing together in Las Vegas to announce it at iHeartRadio Music Festival.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illenium#Music Festival#Vip#Troyboi#Wax Motif
dancingastronaut.com

AREA21 leave social media behind on ‘Followers,’ tease first-ever set at Life Is Beautiful

Shockingly enough, Martin Garrix and Maejor have yet to actually perform together as AREA21 in the alias’ five-year history, but that’s all about to change this weekend. Not even a month removed from “Lovin’ Every Minute,” Garrix and Maejor are back to give their fall-arriving album its fifth single—”Followers”—and it appears that the Hollywood Records and STMPD RCRDS-attached duo is pairing it with an out-of-the-blue live premiere of AREA21 in Las Vegas for Life Is Beautiful.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dancingastronaut.com

Jamie Jones to bring Paradise to the Brooklyn Mirage

One of dance music’s most distinguished producers, Jamie Jones, is flying his Paradise event series from Ibiza to all the way to Brooklyn for a three-stage techno endeavor at the Brooklyn Mirage on September 25. Back for the first time since 2017, the house heavyweight is gearing up for a very special evening, bringing along with him the powerful minds of Kate Simko, Natalia Roth, Technasia, Tony Touch, and a striking US debut performance from Jamie Jones’ and Kate Simko’s cinematic and orchestral side project, Opus 1.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Tony Romera melds electro, disco, and rap in 16-track debut album, ‘Introspection’ [Stream]

Tony Romera has released his 16-track debut artist album Introspection via Monstercat. After previewing the LP with singles “VHS,” “MS69,” and “Party On My Own,” the French house producer lays out his first-ever body of work in full, showcasing an unrivaled integration of the producer’s early sonic dealings in French electro, funk, disco, rock, and ’90s hip-hop. Speaking on the his debut album, the 30-year-old producer shared,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Stream Virtual Riot’s sophomore studio album, ‘Simulation’

Virtual Riot‘s second studio album Simulation has landed via Disciple. The 16-track LP follows the German-born producer’s 2013 debut album, There Goes Your Money, as well as his 2017 compilation,The Classics. Simulation flows between Virtual Riot’s early penchants for dubstep, electro-house, and glitch-hop in addition to more contemporary leanings like...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
dancingastronaut.com

Astro Arcade: Preview Kaivon’s next single in his very own Game Boy game, ‘Reborn’

Astro Arcade is where the intersection of esports, gaming, and music comes alive. Few things go better together than electronic music and this digital universe, so whether it is a game soundtrack by our favorite artists or a virtual in-game concert series, Astro Arcade is here to keep players and listeners alike informed as these worlds continue to collide.
VIDEO GAMES
dancingastronaut.com

Prepare for takeoff with AC Slater and Chris Lorenzo’s new cut, ‘Fly With Us’

After nearly a two-year wait, AC Slater and Chris Lorenzo‘s fiery collaboration “Fly With Us” sees its full release on Night Bass Records. The two bass-house virtuosos follow up on a trove of previously released joints, “Flacid,” “Fly Kicks,” “Dope Slinger,” “Bad Behaviour,” and “Giant Mouse,” with their latest output offering a dark after-hours theme and a heaping dose of sweaty dance floor grooves.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

MitiS gives ‘Lost’ the deluxe treatment

After christening listeners’ ears with his submission for Album of the Year with his sophomore album Lost, issued in April, MitiS is doubling down on that bid with a deluxe version of the LP. Featuring six new remixes and an additional track from the man himself, Lost (Deluxe) is the cherry atop the worthy follow-up to his debut album, ‘Til The End, released in 2018.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

DEG Presents to bring Tiësto, The Chainsmokers to New York this Halloweekend

The 2021 Halloween weekend will see DEG presents—an organization known for producing some of New York’s top electronic music events, such as the Halloween-themed Pier Of Fear and Fearhouse—host back-to-back events led by Tiësto and The Chainsmokers, respectively. On October 29, Tiësto will touch down at The New York Expo Center, with The Chainsmokers next on deck to handle headlining responsibilities for October 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy