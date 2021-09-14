Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Agrees to multi-year extension

Gordon agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Nuggets traded Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick for Gordon in March of 2020. The 6-foot-8 forward went on to average 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 27.1 minutes in 35 games for Denver. He struggled mightily in Round 1 against the Suns, posting single-digit scoring totals in the final three games of the series. The Nuggets will need another playmaker opposite Nikola Jokic to start the 2021-22 campaign, as Jamal Murray is expected to miss at least a few months to start the season. The extension also includes a player option that could keep Gordon tied to the Nuggets through the 2025-26 season. While retaining the 2016 No. 7 overall pick was clearly important to Denver, it raises questions about whether or not the Nuggets will be able to afford an extension of that size -- or bigger -- for Michael Porter Jr. next offseason.