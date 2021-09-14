CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mexico may consider southern states for semiconductor production

By Anthony Esposito
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVzpf_0bw0bqOK00

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - As Mexico aims to boost its manufacturing of semiconductors, it may build production facilities in its southern states, where much-needed water is available, according to Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier.

At the so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) between the United States and Mexico, held in Washington last week for the first time in several years, the neighboring nations agreed to make shared supply chains, especially for semiconductors, more competitive.

The agreement comes as an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has forced North American automakers to suspend production, and officials warn the problem is getting worse.

Since the production of “semiconductors requires a lot of water... we may need to go further south,” where water is much more plentiful than in the arid northern states near the U.S. border, Clouthier told Reuters in an interview.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made investing in and boosting the development of Mexico’s poorer southern states a key goal of his administration.

“When we talk about balancing the supply chain, we are talking about moving them here,” Clouthier said, noting that the Mexican states of Jalisco and Baja California already have semiconductor production.

“Mexico can contribute on the assembly, packaging and the wafers,” Clouthier said. Wafers are the silicon discs on which semiconductors are made in bulk, and each one can contain thousands of chips.

Mexico and the United States agreed at the HLED to create bilateral working groups on supply chains for semiconductors, as well as on medical devices and pharmaceuticals, said Clouthier, who also met with the Semiconductor Industry Association and the Information Technology Council.

She said the semiconductor working group will meet for the first time next week and is scheduled to present its results on Nov. 9.

Mexican officials met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington a month and a half ago to discuss semiconductors.

Clouthier also said the two countries are in the early phase of creating a working group for the development of batteries for electric vehicles.

“We have many of the key ingredients, of the minerals that are required for the production of batteries or their components,” said Clouthier.

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Southern New Mexico State Fair is Sept. 29-Oct. 3; vaccine proof won’t be required

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Unlike in northern New Mexico, a vaccine card will not be necessary to enter the Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo later this month. “There is no requirement for vaccination or proof of negative testing," said fair manager Travis Brown. "But we will follow all the New Mexico The post Southern New Mexico State Fair is Sept. 29-Oct. 3; vaccine proof won’t be required appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KIFI Local News 8

US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America

The United States is extending nonessential travel restrictions at land crossings with Canada and Mexico through October 21, even as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to come to the US later this year. The post US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America appeared first on Local News 8.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexico's suit against US gunmakers edges ahead

The US federal court examining Mexico's lawsuit against top US arms manufacturers has set deadlines for the case's first proceedings, foreign ministry officials said Sunday. Last week, the Massachusetts court approved the calendar proposed by the relevant parties. "The defendant companies will have until November 22, 2021 to present their response to the Mexican lawsuit and oppose the legal defenses they deem pertinent," the ministry statement said. After that, the Mexican government will have until January 31, 2022 to respond and the defendant companies will have to present their response before February 28, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ktwb.com

‘We are not criminals’: migrants protest in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants stuck in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Wednesday protested against the country’s immigration policies that have frustrated their efforts to travel to the United States. Many of the Central and Latin American migrants, including a large Haitian contingent, have been stuck...
IMMIGRATION
worldatlas.com

Mexico–United States Border

The US-Mexico border is a frontier that stretches for 3,110 km between the United States and Mexico. The eastern section of the border is a long river known as the Rio Grande, which separates the US state of Texas from several Mexican states. The western section is a land border that separates Mexico from the US states of New Mexico, Arizona, and California. The border was established by an agreement between the United States and Mexico in the mid-19th century. Ever since it was delineated, the border has been a focal point for controversy and passionate debate, mainly related to the flow of people that cross it from Mexico into the United States, though not exclusively.
IMMIGRATION
Public Radio International PRI

Immigration agents violently disband migrant groups in southern Mexico

Mexican immigration officials and National Guard soldiers have been chasing and detaining groups of migrants attempting to leave the southern state of Chiapas. According to human rights observers, authorities are systematically separating parents from children and physically assaulting men. The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia reports.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
rigzone.com

How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement publishes its latest production estimates following Ida. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s (BSEE) latest estimates show that approximately 48.56 percent of the current oil production and approximately 54.39 percent of the current gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut in as a result of hurricane Ida.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Mexico Vaccinates Honduran Migrants in Southern Border City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Dozens of Honduran migrants received COVID-19 vaccines in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Wednesday, according to Honduran first lady Ana Garcia. Mexico's Ministry of Health and Social Security Institute (IMSS) coordinated the vaccines for migrants at the Honduran consulate in the border town, which...
WORLD
KSAT 12

Cornyn, McCaul urge incentives for semiconductor production

San Antonio – From phones, to military jets, to cars, semiconductor chips are ubiquitous in the global economy, as a pandemic-driven shortage has highlighted. However, as two members of the Texas delegation pointed out Tuesday during a roundtable discussion at a San Antonio manufacturer, the chips are also largely produced overseas - something they hope to change.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Semiconductor Industry#Southern States#Hled#North American#Mexican#U S Commerce
marketresearchtelecast.com

Mexico car production drops to 2020 levels on chips

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s auto production level this year is expected to be similar to 2020, due to a global semiconductor shortage that caused production plants to run at just over 50% capacity in August. Last month, the country produced 21% fewer vehicles than the previous year, when production was already...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mexico auto production, exports decline in August

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive output and exports dipped sharply in August compared to the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday. Auto production tumbled 21.44% from August 2020 to 237,040 vehicles, while auto exports dropped by 19.58% to 212,687 units,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Haitian journey to Texas border starts in South America

Robins Exile downed a traditional meal of plantains and chicken at a restaurant run by Haitian immigrants, just a short walk from the walled border with the United States He arrived the night before and went there seeking advice: Should he try to get to the U.S., or was it better to settle in Mexico? Messages on WhatsApp and Facebook and YouTube videos from Haitian migrants warned him to avoid crossing in Del Rio Texas where thousands of Haitians have converged recently. It was no longer the easy place to cross that it was just a...
IMMIGRATION
KION News Channel 5/46

FedEx is raising its shipping rates

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business FedEx will increase its shipping rates starting in the new year, the company announced Monday. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 3, 2022, and will apply to all US domestic, US export and US import services. FedEx Ground, which delivers to businesses, and FedEx home delivery will The post FedEx is raising its shipping rates appeared first on KION546.
INDUSTRY
AFP

US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect "early November." The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy