CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

By ORDER REPRINT
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Texas arrested a man they say ran over a motorcyclist during rush-hour traffic and kept driving, dragging him against concrete for 100 yards. According to San Antonio police, the man was “aggressively driving” his Buick on an Interstate 35 access road on the city’s northeast side Monday. He was speeding, tailgating, and making “unsafe lane changes,” when he hit the 36-year-old motorcyclist from behind.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rush Hour#Football#Accident#Buick#Sapd
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy