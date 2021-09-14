CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding with tides 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground. * WHERE...East and southeast facing shorelines in St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany, Eastern Orleans, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Lower Jefferson and Lower Plaquemines Parishes, as well as Hancock and Harrison Counties in Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
State
Mississippi State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
City
Parks, LA
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#Eastern Orleans#Lower Lafourche#Lower St Bernard#Jefferson
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy