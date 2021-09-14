Rice Water For Your Hair: How To Use It & What The Health Benefits Are

Alliance/Adobe

Believe it or not, using rice water in your hair can be super beneficial & we have everything you need to know on how to use it & what it does.

When it comes to beauty trends, there are so many out there that it may seem daunting to find the right one for you. If you’re looking for a new remedy to grow out your hair and make it longer and stronger, then you are in luck. One tried and true remedy is using rice water for your hair – it sounds bizarre but trust us when we tell you – it works. The people of Japan have been using this treatment for years and we have everything you need to know about using rice water in your hair and you can find out everything, below.

How to Make Rice Water

If you want to use rice water in your hair but don’t know where to begin, you’re in luck, because Lana Kurayeva, Celebrity Expert Colorist and Founder of Shear Bliss Salon, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the exact steps to take and you can follow them below:

1. Take ½ cup of uncooked rice

2. Rinse thoroughly

3. Place rice in a bowl with 2–3 cups of water

4. Leave to soak for 24 hours

5. Strain the rice water into a clean bowl

6. Soak your hair in the rice water and let it sit

Rice Water Healthy Hair Benefits

There are many benefits to using race water in your hair and Lana shared that not only does it make your hair shiny and healthy, but it also repairs broken cells in your hair. Once the cells are regenerated, the rice water can help your hair grow faster. Another added benefit – it makes your hair easier to brush, which is a huge plus if your hair gets knotty easily.

Tips on Adding Rice Water to Your Hair

The best way to use rice water in your hair is to follow the instructions above. When using rice water, you want to make sure it fully soaks into all of your strands so it’s best to use this treatment when you don’t have anywhere to go. Soak your dry, clean hair in the rice water, making sure to get every strand wet. Then, let it sit for at least 20 minutes. When you’re done, rinse it out and wash your hair as usual. You don’t have to do this all the time, but you can if you want to. Once a month will suffice and can have an impact on your hair but it’s safe enough to use once a week. Even better, you can keep your rice water for a week if you refrigerate it, which is a huge plus.

If you’re not ready to DIY your own hair treatment, do not worry. There is a great product with over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon that will do the trick. The Hairfinity Rice Water Hair Mist is a great alternative and it’s completely sulfate and silicone-free. It comes in a spritz bottle so you can have it ready whenever you need it and it smells delicious. One satisfied customer gushed, “Works really well. I suffer from breakage in the winter months and this stuff has my hair tough!” Another user wrote, “This product is definitely working on my daughter’s hair. Her hair grows very slowly but we’ve seen new growth in about 3 weeks of use.”