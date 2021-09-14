CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Baldwin Fans Buzz About Possible Pregnancy As Justin Bieber Puts His Hand On Her Stomach

By James Crowley
 6 days ago

Fans thought that the ‘Peaches’ singer was dropping a hint that his wife was expecting their first child, when they posed for photos at the 2021 Met Gala.

Is there a bun in the oven? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sparked rumors and discussion among fans, when the pair posed for photos at the Met Gala on Monday September 13. Fans thought that the 27-year-old singer placing his hand on his wife’s stomach was a signal that the 24-year-old model was pregnant with their first child. While nothing is confirmed, the couple certainly looked amazing at the annual fashion event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4YcP_0bw0bkLC00
The Biebers sparked pregnancy rumors among fans, when Justin touched his wife’s stomach. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Fans started posting photos of the Justice singer placing his hand on Hailey’s belly to speculate on whether or not their could be a Bieber baby on the way! Fans tweeted that they thought that Justin was trying to slyly tell fans some big news. “Guys I think Justin try tell us that [H]ailey Bieber is pregnant,” one fan tweeted. A Hailey fan account shared the clip with the model pushing her husband’s hand away and humorously speculated that she told him that it would start rumors that they were expecting. “‘Babe, they’ll think I’m pregnant,'” the Twitter user @HaileysOutfits wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSHJo_0bw0bkLC00
The Biebers looked stunning as they arrived at the Costume Institute Benefit. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Regardless of whether there’s any substance to the rumors, Justin and Hailey seemed like they had a great time at the Met Gala. Dressed to the theme of “In America,” Hailey rocked a gorgeous, slim, plunging black dress for the event, and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the Costume Institute Benefit. Justin sported a black suit with a white undershirt and tie. The “Love Yourself” singer paired his outfit with an amazing gold-watch, giving his formalwear a bit of a pop. In fact, the couple seemed to have a such a great night, that Justin even treated the crowd to an impromptu performance of his breakthrough hit song “Baby.” The gorgeous outfits and surprise performance came one night after Justin rocked the MTV Video Music Awards with a performance of his recent hit “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

