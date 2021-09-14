CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saginaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAGINAW COUNTY At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frankenmuth, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Saginaw County, including the following locations Gera, Layton Corners and Burt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

