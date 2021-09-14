Attorney General Rutledge Leads 21-State Coalition in Support of Religious Liberty and School Choice at U.S. Supreme Court
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has led a 21-state coalition urging the United States Supreme Court to protect religious liberty in school-choice programs. The brief argues that the U.S. Constitution forbids state school-choice programs from discriminating against religious schools. “We cannot allow states to discriminate against religious...swark.today
