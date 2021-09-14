CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Rutledge Leads 21-State Coalition in Support of Religious Liberty and School Choice at U.S. Supreme Court

By April Lovette
swark.today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has led a 21-state coalition urging the United States Supreme Court to protect religious liberty in school-choice programs. The brief argues that the U.S. Constitution forbids state school-choice programs from discriminating against religious schools. “We cannot allow states to discriminate against religious...

swark.today

Attorney General Rutledge Announces Settlement with StubHub, Inc. for Covid-19 Cancelations Refunds

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a multi-state settlement with StubHub, Inc. concerning the company’s refusal to pay refunds to consumers for concerts, sports events and other events that were canceled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Arkansas is joined by nine other states and the District of Columbia in a multistate resolution with the California-based company. StubHub operates one of the largest ticket reselling marketplaces in the country.
LAW
swark.today

Attorney General Rutledge Pushes to Protect Bump Stocks and 2nd Amendment

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that, if left intact, inappropriately permits federal regulators to outlaw a popular firearm accessory and potentially imprison those who fail to comply with the new mandate. Arkansas joined a 20-state coalition arguing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did not have regulatory authority to criminalize the possession of bump stocks – a longtime legal accessory for semiautomatic rifles designed for those with limited hand mobility.
CONGRESS & COURTS
