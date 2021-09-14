Attorney General Rutledge Leads 21-State Coalition in Support of Religious Liberty and School Choice at U.S. Supreme Court

September 20, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today led a coalition of 24 state attorneys general in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold. its precedents protecting a woman’s right to decide before viability whether to carry a pregnancy to term. In an amicus brief filed with the Court, the coalition argues that Mississippi’s pre-viability abortion ban is unconstitutional and should remain unconstitutional. In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that the Constitution does not permit States to prohibit a woman from deciding before viability whether to carry her pregnancy to term. That ruling was affirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 and reaffirmed in the following decades. In today’s brief, the coalition argues that Mississippi’s ban is unconstitutional under settled law, and that the Court should continue to uphold this well-established precedent.

