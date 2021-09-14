CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summertown, TN

Police search for suspect vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
A pedestrian was killed after being hit and run over by a vehicle on Railroad Bed Pike in Summertown, according to the Tennessee Highway Department.

The person was hit sometime between 7 and 7:30 a.m Tuesday.

THP officials are searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a Ford Taurus between 2013-2017 model with damage to the right headlight. The vehicle could also have damage to the right front fender and the hood area.

Anyone with information was asked to call the THP or the Lawrence County Sheriffs Department.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

