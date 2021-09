Today my husband and I went to Abuelos in Lakeland it was so good the best Mexican restaurant we have found so far. The place is really nice inside. We were seated right away and our server was right there with chips and 2 kinds of salsa. Both salsas were really good. The green one was sweet with a hint of lime the red one was a little more spicy we loved both.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO